22-year-old Capetonian among Neighbourhood Watch award recipients

Each day and night these men and women from neighbourhood watch groups across the city, patrol their streets in a bid to keep their communities free of criminal activity.

CAPE TOWN - Civilian crime fighters who were honoured at the Neighbourhood Watch Awards ceremony say protecting their communities is their priority even if they risk losing their lives.

They were honoured by Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate at the Civic Centre on Saturday.

Neighbourhood Watch members attended the ceremony.

And Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says their hard work and bravery have not gone unnoticed.

"We have to have responsible citizens that care for their community, that do those little things that make our society successful. You are absolutely demonstrating that."

Brother and sister duo Shannon and Dylan Pike from Wynberg East Neighbourhood Watch received the award for Neighbourhood Watch member of the year.

Twenty-two-year-old Shannon says she is overwhelmed to have won this award, but being part of a neighbourhood watch is challenging.

"At one point I did find my life in danger because we took a picture of this one guy who was burning railway cable and we took him to the Neighbourhood Watch. We couldn't walk in Wynberg because he was threatening our lives at that point. So, we stayed off the road for a week."

Despite some of the dangers she faces patrolling the streets, she says she will continue doing it because working with her community is her passion.