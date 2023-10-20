22 Ga-Rankuwa pupils fall ill allegedly from street vendor-bought snacks

Gauteng education department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils from Tlotlompho Primary School presented with symptoms such as vomiting, stomach cramps, and shortness of breath on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-two pupils were rushed to a local clinic in Ga-Rankuwa - north of Pretoria on Thursday, after falling sick at the Tlotlompho Primary School.

The Gauteng Education Department said four of the pupils were transferred to the hospital for further medical care.

It's alleged that they started feeling sick after eating snacks that were bought from a street vendor.

Gauteng education department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils presented with symptoms such as vomiting, stomach cramps, and shortness of breath.

"Some were released to parental care after medical attention, and those referred to hospital were also discharged. Necessary medical tests were conducted for investigations," Mabona said.

In a separate incident in Winterveld, 40 children were sent to hospital after eating snacks understood to have been bought from vendors at their school.

Mabona said one of the pupils was admitted to hospital.

"We would like to urge SGB [school governing bodies], parents and the community at large to be vigilant at all times and check all foods snacks sold in and around schools. Where it is suspected that the snacks might have expired such information should be reported to the local authorities so that necessary action can be taken."

Meanwhile, three men from Soshanguve who are accused of selling space muffins to pupils were denied bail on Friday.