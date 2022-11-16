2022 most load shedding-intensive year since its inception: CSIR

It said South Africans have had over 1,900 hours of power cuts in 2022 alone - making it the most load shedding-intensive year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said the country's energy crisis is worsening at a dangerous speed compared to energy data over the past decade.

The research organisation released a report detailing the impact of the rolling power cuts.

CSIR released its report on Tuesday amid ongoing load shedding by Eskom.

It shows that more rotational cuts were implemented in the three months from July to September than in any previous year since the introduction of the crippling power cuts by Eskom in 2007.

It also confirmed that there was more load shedding in September 2022 alone - than during 2020 as a whole.

The organisation said the ailing power utility is failing to meet the power demand, and unless it starts putting new capacity on the grid, South Africans can expect another three years of intense load shedding.