2022 matrics urged to apply for rewrites and re-marking

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier called on 2022 matriculants who wished to rewrite or check their results to do so before Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Last year's matric candidates who want their matric papers re-marked or-rechecked have until this Friday to apply.

The 2022 National Senior Certificate results were released to matric pupils almost two weeks ago.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said interested candidates could apply on the national government's e-services website, eservices.gov.za.

Maynier also reminded candidates who wanted to improve their marks to apply for a re-write before next Wednesday.

"Those learners who did not quite make the pass requirement and wish to improve their marks or did not complete all of their required exams last year I reminded that registration for the June 2023 supplementary exams closes next week on Wednesday the 8th of February 2023," he said.

Maynier explained how the candidates could apply for supplementary exams.

"Applications for the supplementary exams must be submitted in hardcopy to your education district office. Candidates can visit our website for all the details about these options, including how to apply and the costs involved."