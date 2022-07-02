200 people displaced following a fire in Grabouw

Relief efforts are underway in the aftermath of the fire in Grabouw which has left 200 people homeless.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the cause of a fire in Grabouw which has left about 200 families displaced.

Relief efforts are already underway in the aftermath of the blaze,

Affected residents have been relocated to community halls and other places of safety as a temporary measure. Many of those lost all their belongings, including identity documents.