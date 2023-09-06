20 people arrested at a vacant property in Joburg

The property, owned by the City of Joburg, was earmarked to temporarily house those affected by the Marshalltown fire, that left 77 people dead and at least 50 more injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty people were arrested at a vacant property in Johannesburg’s industrial west on Wednesday.

The property, owned by the City of Joburg, was earmarked to temporarily house those affected by the Marshalltown fire, which left 77 people dead and at least 50 more injured.

During an inspection on Wednesday morning, city officials found construction workers putting up face-brick walls on the premises.

The officials, including the executive mayor and city manager, conducted a walkabout of the premises.

Among the 20 people arrested are business owners who work in the area.

They told Eyewitness News that they had a meeting with the local police station commander who gave them authorisation to erect a wall and safeguard the property.

This after it is alleged that business owners took it upon themselves to safeguard the premises as informal dwellers had infiltrated the property.

It is understood that construction workers stripped and used materials from another building, owned by the city, to put up the walls.

The station commander in question was in Cape Town during the inspection and was due to be taken in for questioning by city officials.