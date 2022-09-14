2 suspects arrested, charged for murder of Pretoria University student

The student, who was in his final year of studying, was ambushed by the suspects, who shot him, took his belongings and proceeded into a getaway vehicle in Hatfield.

JOHANNESBURG - The two suspects arrested for shooting and robbing a 23-year-old Pretoria University student on Saturday have now been charged with murder.

The student, who was in his final year of studying, was ambushed by the suspects, who shot him, took his belongings and proceeded into a getaway vehicle in Hatfield.

Police noticed a car seen on surveillance footage and arrested the two suspects before they could leave the area.

They were found with an unlicensed firearm and the student's belongings.

"The two suspects aged 38 and 33 have already appeared before Pretoria Magistrate Court on Monday 12 September facing charges of murder, armed robbery, possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition," said Gauteng police's Mvela Masondo.