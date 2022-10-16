SANDF soldier killed, 2 others injured in Atteridgeville

The soldiers were reportedly off-duty when they were shot at on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that a soldier was killed and two more injured in a shooting in Atteridgeville.

They were then rushed to the military hospital in Thaba Tshwane.

SANDF says the motive for the attack is unknown - but police are investigating.

The defence force's Andries Mahapa:

"At this point, there's no confirmation if there's any weapon that was taken from any of the soldiers, however we hope that SAPS will make it a point that they apprehend the perpetrator so that they can be faced with the full might of the law."