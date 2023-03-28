2 pilots injured in light aircraft crash in Kraaifontein

It's understood that the light aircraft went down close to the Kraaifontein sewage plant just after 11am.

CAPE TOWN - Two pilots have been injured following a light aircraft crash in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.



Medical personnel, including the Titanium Securitas Medical team, were dispatched to the scene.

The Civil Aviation Authority has also deployed investigators to the scene.

Head of operations at Titanium Securitas, Kobus Kotze, said that when they arrived at the scene, they found two injured pilots outside the aircraft.

"They were both stabilised on scene, one was flown with an emergency helicopter to Christiaan Barnard Hospital and the other one was transported to Karl Bremer Hospital."