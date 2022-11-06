2 killed, one injured in Cape Town shootout

Police say the incident happened in Hanover Park on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say two men have been shot and killed, while a woman has been wounded.

"Victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel, while the 35-year-old female who also sustained gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested," said the police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi.

Swartbooi adds that police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

He says anyone with information can contact the Philippi police.