18 people shot and killed during police shootout in Makhado
Police said details surrounding the incident are still sketchy at this stage.
CAPE TOWN - Eighteen people have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Makhado, in Limpopo.
But it's alleged that the deceased were involved in a cash-in-transit heist.
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police top brass are en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.