18 people shot and killed during police shootout in Makhado

Police said details surrounding the incident are still sketchy at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Eighteen people have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Makhado, in Limpopo.

Police said details surrounding the incident are still sketchy at this stage.

But it's alleged that the deceased were involved in a cash-in-transit heist.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police top brass are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.