17 years later, Santa Shoebox Project CEO speaks of initiative's profound impact

The Santa Shoebox Project, which originated in Cape Town in 2006 with just 180 shoeboxes has since donated and distributed over 1 million shoe boxes, and today, beneficiaries are giving back to the project.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of The Santa Shoebox Project, Debbie Zelezniak says the monumental growth of the project has been something of a marvel to watch.

Eyewitness News touched base with the head of the women-led organisation to talk about the work they have done some 17 years later.

The Santa Shoebox Project originated in Cape Town in 2006 with just 180 shoeboxes, and since then, the team has donated and distributed over 1.1 million shoe boxes to more than 1 000 recipient facilities each year, through more than 60 satellites around South Africa and Namibia.

Zelezniak, who pefers the term 'Creator of Lightbulb Moments' said the initial challenge was to enable sponsors to see the value of a Santa shoebox.

“Things like a toothbrush and toothpaste, a face cloth and soap, are of course taken for granted by the majority of the generous people who support this project."

The initiative sees donors giving eight gifts of essential items and treats to children whose names, ages, and genders are known inside a shoebox. The minimum eight required items are a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a washcloth, sweets, a toy, school supplies, and an outfit of clothing – all new, unused, and age-appropriate.

“The profound impact those humble items make on a young child who has never before owned their own hygiene items is life-changing. All too often, if the items can be found in an impoverished home, they are shared by all members of the family. This is simply not good enough, as it entrenches the cycle of poverty in our under-served communities," stressed Zelezniak.

Later, Zelezniak was instrumental in designing and implementing the Virtual Santa Shoebox initiative, enabling donors living too far from drop-off points to pledge and create personalised shoeboxes.

“The vast need in South Africa sadly far outweighs its citizens' ability to meet those needs. Our beloved project chooses to focus on children. The children we serve are impacted by dire socio-economic circumstances.”

She explained that the project chooses to see children and to provide access to quality resources in the knowledge that this access will open their eyes to their own potential.

“In addition to the Santa Shoeboxes themselves, our project also trains educational caregivers, installs reading corners at Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, and has thus far built 4 ECDs for impoverished communities, ensuring a quality foundation phase education for generations to come.”

As the Santa Shoebox Project turns 18 this year, Zelezniak said that previous beneficiary children are giving back to it - coming through the ranks as volunteers, donors, and captains of the industry who make financial and policy decisions.

“We recently opened up the recruitment of an IT Assistant to our pool of hundreds of volunteers. After a rigorous interview and assessment process, the successful candidate was identified and employed. Only after the fact did we become aware that this resourceful and capable young woman, our newly appointed IT minion, was in fact a previous Santa Shoebox beneficiary.”