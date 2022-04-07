1 person killed in alleged mob justice attack in Diepsloot

Eyewitnesses told police that a small group of people went to the deceased's home and then attacked him with stones and apparently set him alight.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed in an apparent mob attack in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that one person died from injuries and more than 20 people were arrested overnight.

Eyewitnesses told police that a small group of people went to the deceased's home and then attacked him with stones and apparently set him alight.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, it was too late to save the man.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed dozens more specialist officers to the area after two days of violent demonstrations.

Residents have been venting their anger and frustration over the lack of policing in Diepsloot and the large number of illegal migrants living there.

Community leader Lefa Nkala: "It is very much concerning and it is very unfortunate and we want to send our condolences to the family and to talk to our community members that they must not deviate from what they have started and what we know as South Africans, every time there's a protest, there are criminals that take advantage of the situation."