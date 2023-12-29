1 of Diepsloot 5 denied bail for contravening Immigration Act

The advocate representing the five accused, Jimmy Baloyi, said he was confident that once the documentation issue was resolved, the one accused would also be released.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the five men accused of murdering seven victims in a Diepsloot mob justice attack has been denied bail due to the contravention of the Immigration Act.

On Thursday, the four co-accused appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court and were released on R1,000 bail.

Earlier in December, seven people were found beaten and burnt to death, with police suspecting vigilantism.

The advocate representing the five accused, Jimmy Baloyi, said he was confident that once the documentation issue was resolved, the one accused would also be released.

Seven bodies were found burnt beyond recognition in Diepsloot at the beginning of December, with police suspecting vigilantism.

Police raised concern over the community's silence on this incident, despite indications that this was a mob attack.

The people who were killed were alleged to be involved in crimes in the community.

Baloyi said the suspects would be back in court on 7 March, as the trial into the murder begins.