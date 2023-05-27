1 of 4 killed in CT on Interpol list, confirms Bulgarian Interior Minister

Krassimir Kamenov, known as Karo was charged in absentia by Bulgarian authorities for his alleged involvement in the killing of a government official in early 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Bulgarian Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, confirmed that Krassimir Kamenov was one of the people killed in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Four people were shot and killed in Constantia, Cape Town.

Kamenov, known as Karo, was on Interpol’s wanted list since April.

In a statement released on Friday, Demerdzhiev said they were in contact with their South African counterparts about the matter.

He said they were assured that they would receive all available information concerning the investigation.

The Bulgarian Interior Minister said South African authorities were sent Karo’s location, but he died before he could be apprehended.

He added that in 2018, there was a similar murder of a Bulgarian couple, and they were trying to establish if there was a link between the two incidents.

South African police remained tight-lipped about the identity of the deceased.

However, they said detectives were working around the clock to bring those responsible to book.