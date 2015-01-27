by Cindy Archillies
The victims of the axe attack are Martin van Breda (54), his wife Teresa (55) and their eldest son Rudi (22). Younger son Henri (20) had minor wounds, while daughter Marli (16) sustained severe head wounds.
News breaks of a family murder on the De Zalze Golf Estate near Stellenbosch in South Africa.
Evidence emerges suggesting Henri van Breda may be a suspect in the murders.
Henri van Breda reports to the police station in Stellenbosch in connection with the attack on his family.
Henri van Breda and his girlfriend, Danielle Janse van Rensburg, are arrested for the possession of dagga.
Henri van Breda and Danielle Janse van Rensburg appear in the Cape Town High Court. The charges are withdrawn.
Henri van Breda’s pre-trial hearing starts in the Western Cape High Court.
Henri van Breda pleads not guilty to the charges of murder and attempted murder.
Henri van Breda spends his 23rd birthday on the witness stand.
Henri van Breda re-enacts his scuffle with the alleged intruder.
Closing arguments: the State argues pre-meditated murder.
Judgment is postponed.
Judgment is expected.