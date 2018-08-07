Sundowns head of technical Erik Hamren appointed Iceland head coach
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership League Champions Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that their head of technical, Erik Hamren, has been released from his contract as he has been appointed the new Iceland head coach.
The 61-year-old Swede will take over from Heimir Hallgrimsson who stepped down following Iceland’s historic World Cup participation in Russia in July.
Hamren spent seven months at Chloorkop and was instrumental in Masandawana’s eighth league title win.
