Khensani Maseko honoured by students, employees at Rhodes University march
The university suspended academic activities for the day after the SRC announced on Sunday evening that it would march in honour of Maseko.
JOHANNESBURG – Rhodes University students and employees have marched in remembrance of Khensani Maseko.
Maseko was allegedly raped by her then-boyfriend in May and committed suicide at her home in Johannesburg.
A curriculum to combat rape culture has been organised. The curriculum will include a march in the morning, afternoon rape culture discussions and an evening anti-rape activism talk.
The institution says that a notice to suspend the alleged rapist of Maseko has been issued.
The university says investigations leading up to her death will continue.
Tributes and messages of condolence from friends continue to pour in on social media for Maseko.
The scourge of gender based violence has gone too far...this needs all of us to stand and condemn this trends. #StopWomenAbuse #RIPKhensani #KhensaniMaseko— Sol_Mathebula (@solomonia28) August 7, 2018
#KhensaniMaseko RIP angel.— _powlow (@SomeSay_Polo) August 7, 2018
Death does not become her...— Lebitso la ka ke #MoNgwaneng (@FererroVmp) August 7, 2018
She was not meant to die and fade away...
Immortal bird, she will live on!
Rest in Power #KhensaniMaseko
✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YUTfvdTKXH
