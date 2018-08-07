Serena Williams says struggling with 'postpartum emotions'
The 36-year-old American pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday citing 'personal issues', days after she was beaten 6-1, 6-0 by Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic.
(Reuters) - Serena Williams was in a “funk” last week because she felt her hectic schedule was not leaving her enough time to care for her 11-month old daughter, the 23-time grand slam champion said in a social media post on Monday.
The 36-year-old American pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday citing “personal issues”, days after she was beaten 6-1, 6-0 by Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic, the most lopsided defeat of her career.
“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk,” Williams said in an Instagram post. “Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom,”
“I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.
“It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby.”
Williams said feeling overwhelmed was a normal part of being a new mother and encouraged anyone struggling through a rough patch to stay positive.
“We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be,” she said.
“However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be.
“Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.
“I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week —it’s ok — I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] TV or No TV? TITQ
-
Strengthened Liverpool set to challenge Man City
-
Abuse, ball-tampering threaten cricket's 'DNA' - ICC boss
-
SABC to immediately broadcast PSL matches on radio
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm arrival of Madagascan Andrianarimanana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.