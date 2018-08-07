Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat

Corruption Watch set to release report on corruption trends in SA
JOHANNESBURG - A man has died after single-handedly rescuing 13 people who had fallen into a river when their boat capsized.
Joseph Blankson was on board the boat carrying 24 people when it toppled over on Saturday.
The 36-year-old became exhausted as he rushed in and out of the river, rescuing one person after the next.
Tragically he drowned while trying to save the 14th person.
Officials say the father of two was the only casualty.
His wife, Mercy, has described him as a selfless and loving man who will be remembered as a real-life superhero.
