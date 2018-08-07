[LISTEN] Zwelinzima Vavi opens up about ‘tough’ upbringing, land & money
CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the legendary trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi.
CAPE TOWN - Zwelinzima Vavi is the general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the former general secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
The 55-year-old Vavi was born one of five sons and seven sisters, on a farm in Hanover, in the Northern Cape.
During an interview with the Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield, he reflects on his upbringing, attitude on money and weighs in on the land debate.
“Yes, of course, we support the issue on land dispossession. But we’re talking more about land restoration compared to the narrow definition of expropriation, although we do support the issue of expropriation. We ask a fundamental question, who is going to expropriate and which class interest will it advance? Who will be the beneficiaries and which classes? We don’t want a repeat of what we’ve seen elsewhere.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
