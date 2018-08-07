[LISTEN] 'ANC jumped the gun on land expropriation announcement'
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, author of ‘The Land is Ours’.
CAPE TOWN – There are many views on what exactly land expropriation will mean for South Africans.
Last week, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa shocked many when he announced the ANC would push for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. The announcement came amid public hearings into the matter.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi says the ANC has jumped the gun.
“I agree. A dialogue is inevitable, subsequent to the public participation process. It’s even more inevitable now that the ANC has jumped the gun and made this premature announcement instead of allowing the public participation process to be exhausted.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEE
-
[LISTEN] Consumers may soon be able to pay bills, shop through WhatsApp
-
[LISTEN] Money mistakes to avoid in your 20s
-
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineering
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yet
-
[LISTEN] Why more citizens are choosing to leave SA
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UL recover to hold TUT, Wits & NWU go joint-top
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
-
[LISTEN] Tendai Biti denies inciting violence in Zim elections
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala: I’ve learned people are really good
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
-
[LISTEN] The history of SA protests
-
[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
-
[LISTEN] Dealing with depression in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] NZ introduces paid leave for domestic violence victims
-
[LISTEN] Is 'black tax' a responsibility or burden?
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba addresses xenophobia claims
-
[LISTEN] Schafer explains reasons behind WC schools liquor Bill
-
[LISTEN] Author Daniel Pink: Timing is really a science
-
[LISTEN] ‘We want Dr Mayosi’s passing to save a life’
-
[LISTEN] Not everything is made in China
-
[LISTEN] Biti: Zim's elections are chaotic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.