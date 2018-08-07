Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fire

Residents have blamed firefighters for allegedly arriving without water to douse the blaze and say that they were made to wait for over an hour for a second fire engine.

Residents from a Claremont informal settlement sit with belongings they managed to save after a fire on 6 August 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Residents from a Claremont informal settlement sit with belongings they managed to save after a fire on 6 August 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services have denied allegations that they arrived unprepared and late on the scene of a shack fire in Claremont, where more than 80 homes were destroyed.

Residents have blamed firefighters for allegedly arriving without water to douse the blaze and say that they were made to wait for over an hour for a second fire engine.

It is understood that an unattended candle sparked the fire that displaced nearly 300 people.

Emergency services' Robert Mulaudzi: "The fire engine arrived with water, the area doesn't have enough water supply. You need to have a constant water supply because, as you can see, the area was huge. The residents have to appreciate the hard work we do, given the conditions we work under."

Ward councillor Susan Stewart says that she's working to get clarity on the allegations raised by the community.

WATCH: Joburg shack fire leaves over 200 people displaced

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA