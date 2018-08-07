Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fire

-
[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEEPolitics
-
China's Xi congratulates Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa after disputed voteAfrica
-
DA, De Lille deal prompted by 2019 elections - AnalystPolitics
-
World at risk of heading towards irreversible 'hothouse' stateWorld
-
Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fireLocal
-
Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrageLocal
-
[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEEPolitics
-
DA, De Lille deal prompted by 2019 elections - AnalystPolitics
-
Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fireLocal
-
Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrageLocal
-
KZN police hunt suspects in family shootingLocal
-
Talks to keep PSL matches on SABC radio ongoing, says deptLocal
-
Abuse, ball-tampering threaten cricket's 'DNA' - ICC bossSport
-
Sundowns head of technical Erik Hamren appointed Iceland head coachSport
-
Du Plessis ruled out of remainder of Sri Lanka tourSport
-
Talks to keep PSL matches on SABC radio ongoing, says deptLocal
-
Strengthened Liverpool set to challenge Man CitySport
-
Serena Williams says struggling with 'postpartum emotions'Sport
Popular Topics
-
Serena Williams says struggling with 'postpartum emotions'Sport
-
Robert Redford retires from actingLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato's team pull her away from 'toxic friends'Lifestyle
-
Robbie Williams set for alien documentaryLifestyle
-
Marikana massacre-inspired film 'Mma Moeketsi' to screen in JoziLifestyle
-
David Hasselhoff didn't think it was 'right' to marry Hayley RobertsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Money mistakes to avoid in your 20sLifestyle
-
DIY tests for HIV beat stigma in Zimbabwe's fight against AidsAfrica
-
'Murphy Brown' revival to tackle sexual misconduct with #MurphyTooLifestyle
-
DA, De Lille deal prompted by 2019 elections - AnalystPolitics
-
Alexandra protesters demand govt resolve land claimsLocal
-
Cabinet expected to discuss proposal to redraft Expropriation BillPolitics
-
DA dropped De Lille disciplinary case for political expediency - analystPolitics
-
Cope campaigns for bill aimed at protecting terminal patients' rightsPolitics
-
De Lille wants to spend remaining time in office on housing solutionsPolitics
-
[OPINION] A false new dawn for ZimbabweOpinion
-
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinityOpinion
-
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza’s risky brinkmanshipOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of successOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spotsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reformOpinion
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
Rand firmer in early tradeBusiness
-
Nedbank H1 profit rises 26%Business
-
[LISTEN] Consumers may soon be able to pay bills, shop through WhatsAppLocal
-
Absa H1 profit down 4%Business
-
Rand softer, headwinds seen capping any rallyBusiness
-
SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligationsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 11°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- -2°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fire
Residents have blamed firefighters for allegedly arriving without water to douse the blaze and say that they were made to wait for over an hour for a second fire engine.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services have denied allegations that they arrived unprepared and late on the scene of a shack fire in Claremont, where more than 80 homes were destroyed.
Residents have blamed firefighters for allegedly arriving without water to douse the blaze and say that they were made to wait for over an hour for a second fire engine.
It is understood that an unattended candle sparked the fire that displaced nearly 300 people.
Emergency services' Robert Mulaudzi: "The fire engine arrived with water, the area doesn't have enough water supply. You need to have a constant water supply because, as you can see, the area was huge. The residents have to appreciate the hard work we do, given the conditions we work under."
Ward councillor Susan Stewart says that she's working to get clarity on the allegations raised by the community.
WATCH: Joburg shack fire leaves over 200 people displaced
Popular in Local
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued12 hours ago
-
Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrageone hour ago
-
[CARTOON] TV or No TV? TITQ4 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 20183 days ago
-
Top cop says action to be taken against police over #TotalShutDown case3 hours ago
-
DA wants Maimane's statement on land expropriation aired on SABC18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.