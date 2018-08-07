CT taxi strike called off

ANC officials met with the group leading the strike, the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, on Monday. The group has agreed to call off the industrial action.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver strike that brought misery to thousands of Cape Town commuters has been called off.

African National Congress (ANC) officials met with the group leading the strike, the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, on Monday. The group has agreed to call off the industrial action.

Taxi association Cata also informed commuters the strike has ended in a Facebook post on Monday night.

On Monday, many taxi drivers went on strike over a dispute between task team which represents many Western Cape taxi organisations and the national umbrella body, Santaco.

It stemmed from disagreements over an elective conference.

