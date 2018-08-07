Corruption Watch set to release report on corruption trends in SA

The 2018 ACT report reviews the public’s experiences of corruption in reports submitted to Corruption Watch between 1 January and 30 June 2018.

It will be the organisation’s second edition of its analysis, revealing the latest trends and types of graft as reported by the public during the first half of this year.

The 2018 ACT report, titled It’s Time to Act, reviews the public’s experiences of corruption in reports submitted to Corruption Watch between 1 January and 30 June 2018.

In a statement, the organisation explains it highlights the primary areas of concern for people living in South Africa, as evidenced by the forms of corruption reported to the organisation. These range from bribery, procurement irregularities, and the flouting of employment processes that enables nepotism and fraudulent qualifications, to embezzlement of funds and theft of resources.

The report tracks the worrying increase in reports of sextortion in schools, in which already vulnerable young people suffer further abuse by those entrusted to protect and provide care to learners.

Also identified in the ACT report are the six currently trending areas in terms of sector, namely: corruption in schools, municipalities, the South African Police Service, licensing centres, state-owned entities and the health sector.

