China's Xi congratulates Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa after disputed vote
China has close economic and diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe, which it has been keen to maintain after Mugabe’s ouster last November in a de facto coup that brought his former ally Mnangagwa to power.
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as Zimbabwe’s president, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday, offering support after the African nation’s opposition cried foul.
Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to unite after he was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe’s removal from power, but the opposition leader has insisted he won and has pledged to challenge the result.
China has close economic and diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe, which it has been keen to maintain after Mugabe’s ouster last November in a de facto coup that brought his former ally Mnangagwa to power.
“In a congratulatory message dated Sunday, Xi expressed his wishes that the Zimbabwean government and people would make more achievements in national development under Mnangagwa’s leadership,” Xinhua said.
Xi expects to meet Mnangagwa next month when he visits Beijing for a summit of Chinese and African leaders, it added.
“Xi said he hoped the meeting with Mnangagwa in Beijing could push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries.”
On Monday, Zimbabwe’s main opposition said security forces were abducting its members in night raids to intimidate the party and stop it challenging Mnangagwa’s win.
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected Mnangagwa’s victory, and has promised to use legal and constitutional means to challenge the outcome.
Popular in Africa
-
Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat
-
Mnangagwa: I have no problem with Mugabe
-
Zim elections were free, fair and transparent - Mnangagwa
-
Zanu-PF accused of being behind Zim post-election violence
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
DIY tests for HIV beat stigma in Zimbabwe's fight against Aids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.