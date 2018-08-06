Popular Topics
Go

Zimbabweans tell of violence at hands of army

A street vendor in Harare has told Eyewitness News he’s concerned for his safety after being shot and wounded during last weeks post-election violence.

A deaf and dumb man was shot during the 1 August military shootings in Harare, Zimbabwe. He has a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the bullet is still inside his chest and needs a specialist to remove it. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A deaf and dumb man was shot during the 1 August military shootings in Harare, Zimbabwe. He has a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the bullet is still inside his chest and needs a specialist to remove it. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

HARARE - Exactly a week after Zimbabwe held its presidential elections, civilians caught in the deadly violence between protesters and the army continue to suffer in the aftermath.

Police have confirmed six deaths but a non-profit organisation based in Harare, which offers medical assistance and trauma counselling for victims of political violence, fears that the toll could be higher.

A speech and hearing impaired street vendor in Harare has told Eyewitness News he’s concerned for his safety after being shot and wounded during last weeks post-election violence.

With the piercing look of fear in his eyes, he’s relayed - through his sister - the frightening scenes that played out on the streets of Harare.

"The soldiers came in and started shooting and we started running. I was shot in the back."

The 40-year-old now sits with a bullet lodged in his collarbone and is in desperate need of surgery.

He is not alone as more victims have come to the centre with stories of rape and torture.

GALLERY: Zimbabwe post-election violent protests

Timeline

