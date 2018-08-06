Zanu-PF accused of being behind Zim post-election violence

Residents have reported cases ranging from verbal intimidation to abductions and brutal torture in the ongoing post-election violence.

HARARE - Victims at a non-governmental trauma centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, have accused officials of the ruling Zanu-PF as the main perpetrators of violence a week after elections.

Residents have reported cases ranging from verbal intimidation to abductions and brutal torture in the ongoing post-election violence.

Six people were reported dead and several injured and more victims are expected to arrive at the centre on Monday afternoon.

A speech and hearing impaired street vendor in Harare has told Eyewitness News he’s concerned for his safety after being shot and wounded during last weeks post-election violence.

With the piercing look of fear in his eyes, he’s relayed - through his sister - the frightening scenes that played out on the streets of Harare.

"The soldiers came in and started shooting and we started running. I was shot in the back."

The 40-year-old now sits with a bullet lodged in his collarbone and is in desperate need of surgery.

He is not alone as more victims have come to the centre with stories of rape and torture.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)