Willian keen to stay in Chelsea under Sarri
Chelsea midfielder Willian has ended media speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge, saying he is happy at the club and has no intention of leaving them in the current transfer window.
LONDON - Chelsea midfielder Willian has ended media speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge, saying he is happy at the club and has no intention of leaving them in the current transfer window.
British media reports said Brazil international Willian had become a target for Barcelona and Manchester United following the breakdown of his relationship with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte towards the end of last season.
The 29-year-old cleared the air after Chelsea’s 2-0 Community Shield defeat by Manchester City under new coach Maurizio Sarri.
“I’ve always made it very clear that I’ve always been very happy playing for Chelsea. I never said that I want to leave the club,” Willian told reporters.
Willian returned late from his close season break and only joined his teammates at the club’s training ground four days before the Community Shield clash at Wembley Stadium.
Former Napoli boss Sarri, who replaced Conte last month, had said he had no problem with Willian and hoped to keep him at the club as he sets about putting his stamp on the team.
“This is a new era, with a new manager and I’ve had a good conversation with him. I hope we can enjoy a lot of victories,” Willian said.
Chelsea, who are looking to improve on their fifth-placed finish last season, kick off their league campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town on 11 August.
Popular in Sport
-
3 uncapped players in Bok squad, Etzebeth and Marx back
-
England's Anderson escapes injury after being struck by golf ball
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic
-
No surprises in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
-
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squad
-
Chiefs, Sundowns draw in thrilling PSL season opener
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.