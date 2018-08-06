‘Western Cape taxi industry without effective leadership’
The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team is demanding that Santaco allows a provincial elective conference ahead of a national conference on 14 August.
CAPE TOWN – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has suggested it won't be able to concede to a demand from a striking taxi group in the Western Cape.
The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team, which represents provincial taxi organisations like Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta), and commutes about 70% of taxi passengers in the province, embarked on a strike on Monday.
It's demanding the national taxi umbrella body, Santaco, allows a provincial elective conference ahead of a national conference on 14 August.
The task team says the Western Cape taxi industry has been without effective leadership for more than five years.
The group's Besuthu Ndungane says provincial and local government, as well as Santaco, have ignored legitimate concerns about the lack of leadership.
He says they have had to take the matter to court.
But Santaco’s Nazeem Abdurahman says they are following that process.
“There is a court order that gives us [a] clear indication on what we are supposed to do. Those people are in violation by overruling the court order. They said they opted for the strike because they want us to do illegal things by allowing the suspended members into the programme.”
The task team says its still hoping to meet with the Western Cape Transport Department to resolve the strike.
