Search to resume for body of Kliptown boy (2)
The child was swept away by a stream on Friday while playing along the Klipvalley River in Kliptown when he was swept away by the stream.
JOHANNESBURG – A search and rescue operation is expected to resume shortly to find a two-year-old boy who’s believed to have drowned.
The search continued throughout the weekend.
City of Joburg's Emergency Management Services' Robert Mulaudzi says: “We’re hoping that maybe we might find him sometime this week. We just want to make sure that we assist the family to find closure.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
