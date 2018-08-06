SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligations

The 'City Press' reported that the public broadcaster's unpaid bills at the end of July exceed R100 million with independent TV producers owed about R90 million of that.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it’s implementing a turnaround plan to ensure that it meets its financial obligations, including paying its producers.

However, the SABC says these reports are speculative because their liquidity problems are nothing new.

The SABC's Kaizer Kganyago says the public broadcaster's inability to pay some of its producers at the end of July was communicated to them and talks between them and other stakeholders began.

He says the new board has plans in place to prioritize revenue generation.

“We’ve engaged with them and we’ve made promises to pay them and we’ll do our best to keep to all those promises as we’ve indicated to them.”

Last year, the SABC applied for a government guarantee that would give the public broadcaster access to a bank loan. The matter is still with Treasury.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)