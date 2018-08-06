#RIPKhensani: Rhodes University urges students to report rape
The university says its concerned about students, saying the perpetrators continue to walk around on campus and nothing is being done.
JOHANNESBURG - Rhodes University has now called on students who have been sexually abused to come forward to report their cases.
The varsity has been meeting with the SRC after student Khensani Maseko committed suicide after being raped.
Rhodes University says the first call of action when a student faces a charge or charges of rape is an instant suspension, after which hearings begin.
Spokesperson Luzuko Jacobs says it should be noted that where cases are not reported - it’s difficult for the university to take action.
“I can imagine that in any situation, in fact, there is no situation that I’m aware of, where a there was a case reported, and we have the person still walking around here.”
A second-year student at the university who spoke on Radio 702 and Cape Talk earlier on Monday said she had been raped and still has to face the perpetrator on campus.
“To this day, I still walk around with the perpetrators [still around], the one from last year I still see his face everywhere.”
All academic activities were suspended at the university for the day.
LISTEN: Rape on Campus leads to a tragic death
