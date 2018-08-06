R304 near Kayamandi closed due to protest

Apparently, during the protest on Monday, shop windows were broken, cars were vandalised and stores in Bird Street area were looted.

CAPE TOWN - Protests are currently underway in Kayamandi and parts of Stellenbosch.

It's alleged during the protest on Monday, shop windows were broken, cars were vandalised and stores in Bird Street area were looted.

The Stellenbosch Municipality is encouraging residents to exercise their constitutional rights to demonstrate peacefully.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says a number of roads have been closed due to protest action.

“The R304 has been closed for traffic due to protest action just opposite Kayamandi.”

The Stellenbosch Municipality says it condemns the looting and destruction of property.

The municipality's Geraldine Mettler said: “The level of violence and destruction of property that accompanied these activities today is of great concern to us. It is becoming increasingly clear that a small group of problem makers and ringleaders are behind these protests.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)