Probe continues into Liberty data breach

PRETORIA - Two months after a massive data breach, investment firm Liberty says that an investigation of the hack continues while it has received no report of any customer having suffered any financial loss as a result of the incident.

It emerged in June that the company had suffered unauthorised and illegal access to its IT infrastructure, which related mostly to email and attachments.

This incident followed the ViewFines data breach which saw the details of an estimated one million South Africans exposed online.

Liberty says the breach of its infrastructure is still subject to a criminal investigation and the company is working with the relevant authorities.

It is, however, confident that none of its customers have suffered financial loss as a result of the hack.

The company says its continues to contact customers impacted by the event, adding that it remains in full control of its IT environment after significant steps were taken to further secure their systems.

Liberty says it will update all relevant parties once the investigation has been completed.

In June, the Information Regulator said it was satisfied with the manner in which Liberty had dealt with the data breach.

