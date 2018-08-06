Plug pulled on SABC broadcasting Bafana matches
According to reports, the SABC still owes the South African Football Association over R50 million from the previous contract that ended in April this year and that negotiation for a new deal protracted heavily.
JOHANNESBURG - The national broadcaster's financial woes continue as they look set to pull the plug on broadcasting Bafana Bafana matches on both it’s television and radio stations.
The news follows a string of reports that the SABC is facing heavy financial stress that they have even considered to approach the government for a bailout amount.
This season’s Absa Premiership League competition will also not be broadcasted on the SABC’s radio platforms as the broadcaster could not agree to broadcasting rights with the Premier Soccer League body.
Not only will the Bafana games not be broadcasted, the Women’s side, Banyana Banyana’s games will also not be broadcasted.
This decision now puts in doubt the Women’s Afcon where Banyana will be participating in Ghana in November and Bafana’s Afcon qualifiers against Libya and Seychelles in September and October, being broadcasted on television and radio.
Late last week the Sports Ministry said that they would intervene in the protracted rights negotiations between the SABC and the PSL and hoped that they can reach an amicable solution in due time.
