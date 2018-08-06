Over 250 people displaced following Claremont shack fire
Preliminary investigations have revealed an unattended candle caused the fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Services have confirmed the number of shacks destroyed in a fire in Claremont has risen to over 100, with more than 250 people now displaced.
Small fires, smouldering building equipment and the ashes of what used to be personal belongings, that’s what’s left behind in this community that so many families once called home.
Men are already cleaning up the site, to make space, hoping to rebuild their homes as soon as possible.
Joburg Emergency Services says that this morning's fire spread rapidly given the close proximity of the shacks.
“There’s not that big space between the shacks which can assist us to be able to move around with our equipment and we can’t move when we’ve a medical emergency.”
The city has called on the public to assist with food, clothes and blankets.
EWN Reporter @MiaLindeque is at the scene where a shack fire broke out at around 3am this morning in Claremont. Emergency services are calling for donations, blankets, clothing and food to assist about 250 people. KYM pic.twitter.com/h6Meds1Sfw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018
#ShackFire More than 250 people have lost everything in a shack fire. pic.twitter.com/yxa7fKmYAK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2018
