Nsfas urged to set up team over payment backlog issues

JOHANNESBURG - The Education for Social Justice Foundation says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) must come up with a solution to ensure students are able to apply for financial aid.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor said last month that financial aid applications will be closed for the 2019 academic year until the backlog for this year and 2017 is cleared.

Chairperson of the foundation, Hendrick Makaneta, has questioned the decision.

“We don’t believe that you should resolve the current challenges by stopping students from applying. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme must set up a team which can deal with the backlog while new applications are sent to them.”

