No denial that WP Rugby are offloading players

Cash-strapped Western Province are allegedly looking to sell or release as many as 19 players in order to slash their inflated wage bill.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province coach John Dobson did not deny reports that Western Province were keen to offload players but said the media reports were not “completely accurate”.

The union has already been through liquidation and rebooted as a new commercial entity. The embattled union owes the prolific investment company Remgro roughly R44 million. They recently put up one of their properties as security for the loan after Remgro pressed them.

The defending Currie Cup champions are off to France for two warm-up matches ahead of the 2018 edition, they will also look to strike a commercial relationship with French club Montpellier.

Western Province Currie Cup coach John Dobson says it is a good time to have a tour.

“Going to Montpellier will be a good panacea remedy for what came out in the press yesterday. It’s not nice for players to see that, I’m not sure if that (media reports) was completely accurate or fair and we have had a chat about it.”

Dobson explained Western Province are not the only union fighting financially in the current economy.

“I think it’s probably the case for every union in South Africa, we aren’t unique in the financial position that seems to be many unions are in.”

Dobson didn’t deny the union wanted to offload players citing a bloated squad for a compressed version of the Currie Cup.

“Sometimes you get a situation like the crazy Currie Cup format that we’ve got this year with only six games, and you sitting with a squad of 44 players. How do you develop a scrumhalf when you have three or four scrum-halves?”

It’s been a busy week for the union, on Friday they also issued a statement denying they were selling unions to cope with their financial obligations.

President, Thelo Wakefield, made it clear that any suggestion that Newlands has been sold is false.

"WPRFU has not sold DHL Newlands for the rumoured amount, or for that matter any of the Union’s properties. The previously stated position with respect to properties owned by the Union remains unchanged.”