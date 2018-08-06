More arrests imminent after 2 held for ANC councillor’s murder in Knysna

The ANC’s leader in the local council succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been taken in for questioning in connection with an African National Congress (ANC) councillor's murder in Knysna.

Victor Molosi was gunned down outside his home last month.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “Once both of them have been charged, they will appear in the magistrates court in Knysna. More arrests are imminent as the investigation unfolds.”

