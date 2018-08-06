[LISTEN] Money mistakes to avoid in your 20s
CapeTalk | Sam Beckbessinger, the author of ‘Manage Your Money like a F*cking Grown Up,’ has some tips so you don’t have to live with regret.
CAPE TOWN – The money mistakes you make in your 20s could take years to undo.
Author Sam Beckbessinger shares advice on how to manage your money while still living your best life.
“I think one of the best gifts young people can give themselves is the gift of a low monthly cost of living. If you can teach yourself to save money while you’re young and save money for big things - like your car, house and food - you’ll have so much room in your budget to do the big things.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
