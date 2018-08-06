[LISTEN] Money mistakes to avoid in your 20s

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

[LISTEN] Money mistakes to avoid in your 20s

| Sam Beckbessinger, the author of ‘Manage Your Money like a F*cking Grown Up,’ has some tips so you don’t have to live with regret.

CAPE TOWN – The money mistakes you make in your 20s could take years to undo.

Author Sam Beckbessinger shares advice on how to manage your money while still living your best life.

“I think one of the best gifts young people can give themselves is the gift of a low monthly cost of living. If you can teach yourself to save money while you’re young and save money for big things - like your car, house and food - you’ll have so much room in your budget to do the big things.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA