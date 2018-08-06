[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineering
Radio 702 | This comes after an article that Manglin Pillay, CEO of SAICE, wrote, saying that girl-children are less suited to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
JOHANNESBURG – Manglin Pillay, CEO of South African Institution of Civil Engineering, has denied saying the country shouldn’t invest more in women.
This comes after an article that Pillay wrote, saying that girl-children are less suited to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
“I had an email from a woman saying she is working 320 hours because she is a woman in an executive position. I am a CEO and I work on average 300-400 hours a month. We need to have a deeper discussion as opposed to saying I work 320 because I am a woman. It is intense for all genders.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
