[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yet
Radio 702 | De Lille says that the list of people she is going after in court includes two Members of Parliament and about six councillors.
JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says that the public should ask all those who made allegations against her where the evidence is.
“I am not finished with them yet. I have a number of civil litigation cases lined up because people have smeared my name in public without evidence.”
De Lille says that the list of people she is going after includes two Members of Parliament and about six councillors.
The mayor added that she decided to resign as mayor because she was fighting for principle and not for a position.
“A question many South Africans are asking now is ‘Patricia you fought so long with the DA and won all your court cases, why have you decided to resign?’ I have been fighting for principle and not for position.”
At the same time, Natasha Mazzone, second deputy federal chairperson in the Democratic Alliance (DA), says the time has come for the party to regroup and unite after Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille announced she'll be resigning.
Mazonne added that they still encourage outgoing de Lille to campaign for the DA.
“Leader Mmusi Maimane made it clear that she’s [de Lille] is still a member of the DA and would be welcome to campaign with us and would be encouraged to.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
