Lions prop Jacques van Rooyen signs for English side Bath
English Premiership club Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder says that the acquisition of Van Rooyen will add experience to his side ahead of the new season.
JOHANNESBURG - Lions front-rower Jacques van Rooyen has signed for English Premiership club Bath and will arrive in the West Country ahead of the 2018/19 season.
Van Rooyen, who has represented the Lions 60 times since making his Super Rugby debut in 2014, was part of the side that lost three successive Super Rugby titles, the most recent of those being the 37-18 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch this past Saturday.
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder says that the acquisition of Van Rooyen will add experience to his side ahead of the new season.
“We are really pleased to bring someone in of Jacques’ calibre in time for the new season. He’s proven himself in Super Rugby and will bring a great deal to the squad both at the set piece and with ball in hand.
“We have great strength in depth at loosehead with Jacques, Lucas (Noguera) and Nathan (Catt) all competing for the number one shirt after losing Beno (Obano) to injury in May. Jacques can also play at tighthead, which adds another option over the course of a busy season of domestic and European rugby.”
Popular in Sport
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm arrival of Madagascan Andrianarimanana
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic
-
Plug pulled on SABC broadcasting Bafana matches
-
No denial that WP Rugby are offloading players
-
SABC to immediately broadcast PSL matches on radio
-
Chinese FA investigating Ba racism allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.