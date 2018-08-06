Lions prop Jacques van Rooyen signs for English side Bath

English Premiership club Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder says that the acquisition of Van Rooyen will add experience to his side ahead of the new season.

JOHANNESBURG - Lions front-rower Jacques van Rooyen has signed for English Premiership club Bath and will arrive in the West Country ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Van Rooyen, who has represented the Lions 60 times since making his Super Rugby debut in 2014, was part of the side that lost three successive Super Rugby titles, the most recent of those being the 37-18 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch this past Saturday.

“We are really pleased to bring someone in of Jacques’ calibre in time for the new season. He’s proven himself in Super Rugby and will bring a great deal to the squad both at the set piece and with ball in hand.

“We have great strength in depth at loosehead with Jacques, Lucas (Noguera) and Nathan (Catt) all competing for the number one shirt after losing Beno (Obano) to injury in May. Jacques can also play at tighthead, which adds another option over the course of a busy season of domestic and European rugby.”