KZN family attack: 4 dead, 1 injured

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that four people have been shot dead and one has been wounded in Nquthu.

It's understood the suspects opened fire on three of the victims on Saturday while they were driving around the area.

The suspects then took their vehicle and drove to the victims' house where they shot two other people.

A fourth person died in hospital and the other person is in a serious condition.

The police's Thulani Zwane said: “It is alleged that they did not reach their destination as a result, they were shot and killed by unknown suspects. Their bodies were found along the road.”