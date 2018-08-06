Popular Topics
Kaizer Chiefs confirm arrival of Madagascan Andrianarimanana

Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Madagascan international Andrimirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana has arrived at Naturena for the new Absa Premiership season.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the arrival of new Madagascan signing Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
Philasande Sixaba 2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the arrival of new signing and Madagascar international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, better known as Dax.

Drama ensued once the midfielder had been announced by Chiefs, this after Dax had a successful Cosafa Cup where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Dax's club Fosa Juniors thwarted the transfer as they maintained he was still contracted to the club.

However, he finally put pen to paper and signed a two-year deal and will now wait for his work permit.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says that the club is delighted to have the 27-year-old at the club.

“We have been working hard to ensure that the player comes to South Africa. We now have to work on finalising all his paperwork and medicals but what’s important for us and the supporters is that he is here.”

