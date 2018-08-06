Ipid scores small victory in corruption case linked against Phahlane
The commercial crimes court struck the case against Phahlane and Snyman from the roll in June after disallowing the state’s application for a postponement.
PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has scored a small victory in its fraud and corruption case linked to former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, a car dealer and a SAPS supplier.
On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed an application by car dealer Durandt Snyman and forensic data analysts owner, Keith Keating, to set aside a search warrant obtained by Ipid and the Hawks.
The warrant was issued and executed in December last year and carried out at the homes and workplaces of Phahlane, Snyman and Keating.
Keating and Snyman claimed that there were numerous defects in the search warrant application and irregularities in the manner in which they were executed.
But Judge Jody Kollapen found there were no grounds to set aside the authorisation of the warrants nor the seizure of evidence.
He further rejected the argument that the allegations against the pair were unsubstantiated and vague but supported by documents and a money trail.
While the withdrawal of the case against Snyman and Phahlane was seen a blow to the investigation, Ipid said in June that it was confident it would re-enrol the matter soon.
