'If I see them, I'm going to shoot them'

JOHANNESBURG - The debate around media freedom has been ratcheted up after a caller threatened to kill two CNN news anchors live on air.

The man, claiming to be a supporter of US President Donald Trump incorrectly stated that Brian Stelter and Don Lemon had labeled all those who voted for Trump, racists.

He then issued a warning as to what he'd do if he saw the pair.

"They don't even know these American out here and they're calling us racists because we voted for Trump? Come on, give me a break. They started the war. If I see them, I'm going to shoot them. Bye."

Threats against reporters on the rise. We decided to broadcast one of those threats on today's @ReliableSources, so everyone can hear it for themselves. pic.twitter.com/kJxGWKOrWI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 5, 2018

In the days leading up to that threat, Trump accused the media of causing wars, in his latest doubling down on his belief that the press is the enemy of the people.

The president has repeatedly attacked the US media, accusing it of producing fake news and failing to focus on the purported achievements of his administration.

Critics say the remarks are designed to distract attention from issues such as the ongoing probe into alleged collusion with Russia and the controversial splitting up of families at the Mexican border.