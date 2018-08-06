Gauteng firefighters battle shack fire at Claremont informal settlement

Fire trucks have been dispatched and officials are on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG – About 50 shacks are on fire in the Kathrada informal settlement in Claremont.

Emergency Management Services’ Robert Mulaudzi says: “About 50 shacks are reported to have been affected by this fire incident.

“At this stage, there are no injuries or fatalities which have been reported, however, we just want to encourage all our residents throughout the city’s 189 informal settlements to look for all the heating devices.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)