Eskom employees expected back at work

Friday was the last time the power grid was severely under pressure with warnings of a high risk of controlled blackouts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is expecting the majority of its employees to return to work on Monday which should decrease the chances of load shedding.

Friday was the last time the power grid was severely under pressure, with warnings of a high risk of controlled blackouts.

But the unions gave the utility the undertaking to co-operate and stabilise the grid while wage negotiations continue this week.

The parastatal is likely to find out on Wednesday whether workers will accept their latest offer, which includes a 7.5% wage increase for the first year and 7% for the following two years.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “Today we’re accepting sort of a full force so that we can continue with our recovery plan which we said will take about 30 days. We’re happy with the progress we’ve seen. Over the weekend quite a number of units returned back to service.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)